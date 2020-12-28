Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williamson leads Loyola of Chicago over Illinois St. 90-60

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 07:28
Williamson leads Loyola of Chicago over Illinois St. 90-60

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson posted 18 points and six rebounds as Loyola of Chicago routed Illinois State 90-60 on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Cameron Krutwig added 15 points (5-2), and Tom Welch chipped in 10 points.

DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds (3-4). Dedric Boyd added 17 points. Dusan Mahorcic had eight rebounds.

The teams meet again on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-28 08:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain