Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mosley scores 26 to lift Missouri St. over N. Iowa 79-59

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 07:50
Mosley scores 26 to lift Missouri St. over N. Iowa 79-59

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Isiaih Mosley matched his career high with 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Missouri State romped past Northern Iowa 79-59 on Sunday.

The game marked the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Mosley scored 26 points in the Bears' last outing. Gaige Prim had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, which tied the school record, for Missouri State (4-0). Ja’Monta Black added 13 points. Jared Ridder had 11 points.

Trae Berhow had 18 points for the Panthers (1-5). Austin Phyfe added eight rebounds.

The teams matchup again on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-28 08:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Invasive Amazon sailfin catfish found thriving in Taipei’s Bihu Park
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain