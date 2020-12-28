Alexa
Adams leads Jacksonville St. over Carver College 104-45

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 06:26
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams, a senior transfer from Troy, had a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Jacksonville State easily beat Carver College 104-45 on Sunday.

Semaj Henderson had 15 points for Jacksonville State (6-2). Amanze Ngumezi added 13 points. Jalen Finch had 10 points.

Paul Hepburn had 13 points for the Cougars.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

