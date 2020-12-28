Alexa
Hall scores 22 to carry Wright St. over Green Bay 90-77

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 06:18
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jaylon Hall had a career-high 22 points as Wright St. beat Green Bay 90-77 on Sunday.

Tanner Holden had 19 points and eight rebounds for Wright St. (6-1, 4-0 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight win. Loudon Love added 15 points and nine rebounds. Trey Calvin had 13 points and six assists.

Amari Davis scored a career-high 35 points for the Phoenix (0-8, 0-4). PJ Pipes added 10 points.

The Raiders defeated Green Bay 67-53 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

