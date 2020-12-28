Alexa
Montero leads E. Michigan past Olivet College 94-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 06:01
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Yeikson Montero had 25 points as Eastern Michigan easily defeated Division III Olivet College 94-65 on Sunday.

Bryce McBride had 17 points for Eastern Michigan (2-2). Drew Lowder added 11 points. Darion Spottsville had 11 points.

Britton Angell had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Comets. He also committed seven turnovers. Eddie Thigpen added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.comD

Updated : 2020-12-28 08:38 GMT+08:00

