Gomillion leads Cleveland St. past Youngstown St. 81-74

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 05:04
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tre Gomillion had a career-high 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting and Cleveland St. beat Youngstown State 81-74 on Sunday.

Torrey Patton had 19 points for Cleveland St. (4-3, 4-0 Horizon League), which won its fourth straight game and are 4-0 in league play for the first time in 10 seasons. D’Moi Hodge added 14 points. Deante Johnson had 10 rebounds.

Cleveland State beat the Penguins 87-69 on Saturday.

Garrett Covington had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Penguins (4-3, 1-3). Alex Vargo added 14 points, a career-high, and six rebounds. Naz Bohannon had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

