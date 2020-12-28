Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Lampard under pressure as Chelsea hosts Villa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/28 02:41
Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard watches his player warm up ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emir...
Chelsea's Tammy Abraham reacts after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London,...
Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match bet...

Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard watches his player warm up ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emir...

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham reacts after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London,...

Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match bet...

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Frank Lampard is the latest Premier League manager under pressure, with his Chelsea team heading into a home match against in-form Aston Villa having lost three of its last four games. Chelsea spent nearly $300 million on new players in the last summer transfer window and Lampard appears to be struggling in particular to figure out how to set up his attack. Villa is tied on 25 points with Chelsea but ahead on goal difference after picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in December. Everton is in second place going into a home game against Manchester City, which is three points behind its opponent at Goodison Park. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers must decide whether to play 33-year-old striker Jamie Vardy for a second time in three days when the team visits Crystal Palace.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-28 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan