Liverpool concedes late to draw 1-1 with lowly West Brom

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 02:34
West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and W...

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, right, challenges for the ball during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Bromwich ...

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at the Anfield stadiu...

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and W...

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, centre left on ground, scores the opening goal past West Bromwich Albion's goalkeeper Sam Johnstone during an English Premier ...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool dropped points at Anfield for the first time this season after conceding an 82nd-minute equalizer to draw 1-1 against lowly West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The champions looked set to move five points clear — for the biggest lead of their Premier League title defense so far — thanks to Sadio Mane’s 12th-minute goal.

However, what had been a one-sided match changed when Liverpool center back Joel Matip was forced off injured in the 60th minute.

And from one of West Brom’s half-chances, Semi Ajayi rose above Fabinho to head the ball in off the far post, allowing West Brom to snatch a point despite only enjoying 22% possession.

It was Sam Allardyce’s first away match in charge of West Brom after taking over a team likely to be embroiled in a relegation scrap this season. He is known as a survival specialist and this is the type of battling result “Big Sam” is known to secure, against the odds.

Liverpool has a three-point lead over second-place Everton, its close neighbour on Merseyside. The Reds had won their first seven home matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-28 04:04 GMT+08:00

