Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Barcelona: Messi will miss Eibar game due to ankle injury

By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 02:19
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, centre, runs past Real Valladolid's Ruben Alcaraz, right during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and Barcel...

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, centre, runs past Real Valladolid's Ruben Alcaraz, right during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and Barcel...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Soccer great Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's Spanish league game against Eibar on Tuesday while he recovers from an unspecified ankle injury.

In a statement Sunday, fifth-place Barcelona said “first team player, Lionel Messi, is completing the treatment for his right ankle, and is expected to return to training after the FC Barcelona v SD Eibar match.”

Messi is reportedly in Argentina taking a short winter break after Barcelona gave its players some time off following their last game on Dec. 22 against Valladolid.

Messi played the entire 90 minutes of the 3-0 win over Valladolid and scored his 644th career goal for Barcelona to overtake Pelé’s all-time scoring milestone for their clubs.

As of Jan. 1, Messi can negotiate with other clubs as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire in June.

After Eibar, Barcelona's next league match is at Huesca on Jan. 3.

Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-28 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan