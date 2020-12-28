Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/28 00:11
Police: Man severely injured as teens throw bricks at cars

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Four teenagers threw bricks at moving cars in Massachusetts, severely injuring one man who was struck in the face by a brick that went through his windshield, police said.

The four teenagers — two males ages 15 and 16 and two females also ages 15 and 16 — threw a total of 19 bricks Saturday in Worcester, police said.

A 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a brick went through his windshield. It caused “very serious, permanent injuries,” police said.

The teenagers are facing charges including aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The 16-year-old male was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after police said he was caught with brass knuckles, Masslive.com reported.

