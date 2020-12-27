Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: AT&T says some service restored after bombing

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/27 23:49
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. An explosion that shook...

A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. An explosion that shook...

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Latest on the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville:

___

9:30 a.m.

AT&T says it has been rerouting service to other facilities as the company works to restore a building that sustained heavy damage after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

The company said in a statement Sunday morning that mobile service has been restored to many areas that were affected by the blast. The company says it is bringing in resources to help recover affected wireline voice and data services and expects to have 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment at the site by the end of the day.

The building's commercial power connections were damaged and forced offline after a bomb planted in a recreational vehicle parked nearby detonated Friday morning. Customers lost communications not only in Tennessee but in states including Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.

The company says power has been has been restored to four of the building's floors. While three feet of water was pumped out of the building's basement on Saturday, access to the lower floors is still limited. Elevators, beams and columns and the building's facade were also damaged.

Updated : 2020-12-28 00:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Taiwan needs a strategy to counter China's grey-zone tactics
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan