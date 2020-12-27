Alexa
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301
N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361
Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386
Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264
Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287
Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355
West
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295
Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311
Philadelphia 4 9 1 .321 303 361
South
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356
North
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339
L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Friday's Games

New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 47, Detroit 7

San Francisco 20, Arizona 12

Miami 26, Las Vegas 25

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-28 00:56 GMT+08:00

