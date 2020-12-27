Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 27, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A morning shower;31;25;SW;14;79%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;26;15;Sunny and nice;25;18;N;11;40%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;12;3;High clouds;12;4;ENE;15;46%;3%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;13;9;Increasingly windy;17;10;WSW;24;52%;64%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy, rain;7;2;Cloudy with a shower;5;0;SE;16;91%;66%;0

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon flurry;-1;-2;A little icy mix;0;-2;NE;11;74%;66%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cold;1;-3;Sunny, but chilly;5;-2;E;11;36%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Bitterly cold;-17;-20;High clouds;-10;-15;SSW;21;53%;27%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;ENE;10;58%;45%;13

Athens, Greece;Showers;18;12;Sunny;16;12;SW;13;63%;4%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;19;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;14;SW;25;50%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Hazy sunshine;17;5;NNW;7;49%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;Showers around;30;22;ESE;6;80%;90%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouding up;28;15;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;10;43%;10%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning shower;34;25;Hazy and very warm;35;24;SW;7;58%;27%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;11;8;Windy;13;8;W;38;52%;60%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;6;-5;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-8;NNW;8;52%;26%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow at times;4;3;Not as cool;11;6;SE;19;62%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy;4;1;Cloudy;4;0;SW;11;75%;79%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;6;A little p.m. rain;19;7;SW;8;64%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SE;12;68%;49%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;1;0;Cloudy and breezy;6;1;S;25;84%;75%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Very windy, rain;6;2;Spotty showers;4;0;SSE;13;84%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Afternoon showers;4;3;Mostly sunny, milder;11;5;SSE;12;75%;20%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;1;Cloudy and milder;7;3;S;15;78%;77%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;30;21;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;24;E;16;65%;20%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;19;A t-storm in spots;30;20;S;9;42%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;9;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;NNW;7;66%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;23;12;High clouds;22;12;N;10;56%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Areas of low clouds;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;S;16;50%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;29;20;A bit of rain;30;21;NNE;5;56%;58%;5

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;30;22;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;15;71%;36%;5

Chicago, United States;Milder;7;-2;Colder;0;-7;WNW;19;69%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;31;23;A t-storm or two;30;22;NNE;13;84%;80%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;3;1;Low clouds;3;2;SE;17;83%;76%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;High clouds, breezy;27;21;NNE;27;67%;2%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny, breezy, mild;22;7;Cooler;15;11;E;11;63%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;31;26;A stray t-shower;32;25;NE;22;69%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;21;6;Hazy sunshine;18;5;NW;9;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;8;-4;Inc. clouds;0;-5;SSE;10;91%;63%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;Hazy sun;26;13;NW;8;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;Showers around;31;23;SSW;7;77%;92%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;5;2;Spotty showers;5;1;NW;24;79%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very cold;-3;-11;Turning sunny, cold;0;-11;NE;10;52%;5%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;11;Showers;17;10;WNW;32;74%;86%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with a shower;23;21;Low clouds breaking;27;20;SE;15;73%;28%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;28;16;A t-storm around;29;16;ENE;11;63%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower;22;13;More sun than clouds;24;16;ENE;18;62%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with a flurry;1;-2;Winds subsiding;1;0;ESE;29;82%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;23;Clouds and sun;33;24;SSE;7;61%;16%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;24;19;Sunny and nice;26;18;E;16;59%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;28;21;Partly sunny, mild;29;21;NNE;7;58%;21%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;30;15;Hazy sun;29;14;SE;8;52%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Downpours;12;5;Partly sunny;14;3;NW;8;63%;20%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing and mild;15;11;Sun and some clouds;14;10;S;13;67%;24%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;13;76%;63%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Humid;28;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;S;9;69%;58%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Hazy sunshine;28;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;16;WNW;13;60%;72%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-10;Hazy sun;5;-11;W;7;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;24;7;Hazy sun;24;8;NE;12;13%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;18;3;Hazy sunshine;19;3;WSW;7;52%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;31;17;Hazy sunshine;34;19;NNW;17;14%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;3;-3;A bit of snow;0;-1;SE;22;88%;76%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;29;24;Some sun, a shower;30;24;NNE;8;64%;69%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;25;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;8;67%;77%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;24;12;Hazy sunshine;24;15;E;7;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;5;80%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with a shower;14;4;Morning rain, cloudy;10;3;SE;15;75%;92%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;31;24;Hazy sun;32;24;SW;9;75%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;23;20;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;SSE;12;71%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Increasing clouds;14;11;Spotty showers;13;7;WNW;13;74%;65%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;7;1;Spotty showers;4;1;NW;10;85%;82%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Spotty showers;15;7;ENE;12;66%;72%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;25;Variable cloudiness;30;25;SW;10;69%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Chilly with some sun;7;2;Spotty showers;9;1;WSW;21;56%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;Partly sunny;30;27;NNW;11;71%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;SSW;7;78%;88%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, downpours;27;25;A shower or two;29;25;SSE;6;81%;81%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;30;10;Breezy in the p.m.;19;10;SSE;24;46%;9%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;24;6;Partly sunny;24;7;NNW;9;20%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;22;16;A shower or two;24;18;NE;18;65%;69%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;0;-7;A little snow;0;-1;SE;26;75%;77%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;25;Sunny and breezy;33;25;ENE;23;60%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;ENE;20;68%;27%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-3;-5;Rain and snow shower;3;-10;W;29;79%;66%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-6;-12;Clouds and sun, cold;-8;-10;SE;9;81%;2%;0

Mumbai, India;Clearing;31;22;Hazy sun;30;20;N;17;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;26;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;14;NNE;21;41%;4%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;4;2;Breezy in the p.m.;9;0;W;23;57%;20%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;18;8;Partly sunny;18;9;ENE;11;56%;9%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;-35;-40;Bitterly cold;-24;-25;SE;10;72%;5%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;11;6;Rain and drizzle;13;3;E;12;71%;80%;2

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon snow;2;-1;Cloudy, some snow;0;-1;ENE;11;89%;96%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;-2;-5;A little wintry mix;2;-12;WNW;26;90%;61%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;E;11;80%;68%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;NW;13;76%;80%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;11;79%;59%;5

Paris, France;Very windy, rain;7;1;Spotty showers;4;-1;WSW;19;78%;83%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;29;14;Rather cloudy, hot;33;22;E;18;27%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sun;34;25;Partly sunny;34;25;SSW;7;59%;13%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SW;18;75%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;29;20;A passing shower;29;21;ESE;7;63%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;0;-4;A shower in the p.m.;1;-2;WSW;11;66%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and ice;4;-1;Low clouds;6;-3;W;4;83%;9%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;10;Morning showers;17;11;ENE;12;75%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;19;8;Clouds and sun;17;11;SSW;12;79%;15%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;25;A passing shower;28;25;SE;17;65%;75%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rather cloudy, windy;6;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-4;N;26;60%;5%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and breezy;0;-2;Cloudy and breezy;2;2;SE;27;77%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;NNW;8;75%;68%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;18;8;Hazy sunshine;18;9;ESE;11;50%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;4;Breezy with rain;12;4;SW;27;73%;85%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy;-3;-6;Clouds and sun;-1;-5;SE;14;77%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;8;A shower in the a.m.;13;5;NNE;13;75%;57%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;22;18;A shower and t-storm;22;19;ENE;15;78%;82%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;SE;8;77%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Partly sunny;29;18;N;10;59%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;6;Sunny and pleasant;25;6;ENE;7;16%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;31;13;Hazy sun;32;12;SW;11;37%;8%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;29;22;A passing shower;29;22;N;12;72%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun;12;8;Occasional rain;11;6;WNW;12;74%;83%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Partial sunshine;7;1;NNE;9;73%;11%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;10;2;Mild with some sun;9;0;NW;4;76%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;8;W;10;76%;25%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;32;24;Showers around;32;26;N;10;78%;96%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;8;4;Sunshine and mild;10;4;SE;9;77%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;28;24;Some sun, a shower;28;23;ENE;14;75%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Winds subsiding;6;0;Spotty showers;4;4;SE;21;78%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;26;20;NNW;26;70%;75%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;22;17;Partly sunny, breezy;23;18;ESE;26;65%;8%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A few flurries;0;-4;Breezy in the a.m.;2;-1;SE;21;74%;69%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and very cold;-1;-3;Very cold;-1;-4;SSW;7;99%;13%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;10;0;Mostly sunny;9;0;NNE;6;60%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;8;1;Plenty of sun;10;2;SW;8;24%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hazy sunshine;22;9;Mostly cloudy;24;10;E;10;46%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain;13;6;A shower or two;17;9;SSE;13;56%;67%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;11;4;Rain and drizzle;11;4;NNW;10;73%;55%;2

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;2;1;A shower or two;5;-5;W;39;75%;80%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and cooler;14;7;Hazy sunshine;15;9;SW;21;45%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;11;5;Plenty of sun;18;7;SSW;14;48%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Flurries and squalls;-18;-39;Mostly sunny, frigid;-33;-37;NW;14;84%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Partly sunny;9;1;ENE;4;65%;27%;1

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;2;-2;Cloudy and breezy;5;0;W;24;71%;65%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;32;21;Mostly sunny, warm;30;21;N;6;60%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;-1;-7;A bit of snow;1;0;SE;28;70%;81%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;1;-1;Breezy and milder;7;5;SSE;29;82%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A few showers, windy;14;12;Winds subsiding;15;11;S;33;61%;36%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;22;Hazy sunshine;35;22;WNW;8;53%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;0;-6;Mostly sunny;2;-4;N;3;39%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-27 21:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews