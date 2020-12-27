Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Extremely cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan

Perceived temperature forecast to be zero degrees Celsius in New Taipei’s Tamsui during countdown

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/27 20:49
Extremely cold temperatures forecast for New Year’s Eve in parts of Taiwan

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicted on Sunday (Dec. 27) that a cold air mass will begin to move southwards on Dec. 30, causing temperatures to plummet in parts of Taiwan.

The forecasted temperatures in New Taipei’s Tamsui on New Year’s Eve will be around zero degrees Celsius, while high mountains in northern Taiwan, including Yangminsghan in Taipei, will have a chance of snow between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.

CWB forecaster Chen Chien-an (陳建安) told CNA that the cold air mass would cause the mercury to fall from morning till night on the 30th, with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees during the day and at lows of seven or eight degrees at night in northern and northeastern Taiwan. Lower temperatures are expected for open areas along the coast on the same night, Chen added.

The forecaster said temperatures in Taipei’s Xinyi District on New Year’s Eve would be around seven degrees, with the perceived temperature being around five degrees. He added that perceived temperatures for the coastal areas in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli, as well as Tamsui in New Taipei, would be zero degrees due to windy conditions.

During the onset of the cold air mass from the afternoon of Dec. 30 and into Jan. 1, Chen said, mountainous areas that are 800 to 1,000 meters in elevation in northern Taiwan will have a chance of snow, such as Lala Mountain in Taoyuan and Taiping Mountain in Yilan, with Yangmingshan in Taipei not excluded. He added that the chances of snow on mountains in central and southern Taiwan would be lower due to insufficient moisture.

Temperatures will begin to pick up on Jan. 1, with highs of 14 – 16 degrees forecast for the north and around 20 degrees for central and southern Taiwan. On Jan. 2, highs of around 20 degrees are forecast for the north and 23 – 24 degrees for central and southern Taiwan.
Yangmingshan
chances of snow
Lala Mountain
Taiping Mountain
weather
forecast
Taiwan
NYE

RELATED ARTICLES

Business sentiment among manufacturers improves in November
Business sentiment among manufacturers improves in November
2020/12/27 09:05
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
2020/12/26 17:48
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
2020/12/26 15:14
I-Mei CEO pushes for transformation of Taiwan's tech industry
I-Mei CEO pushes for transformation of Taiwan's tech industry
2020/12/26 12:16
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
2020/12/25 17:39

Updated : 2020-12-27 21:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews
Taiwan to impose new coronavirus restrictions on airline crews