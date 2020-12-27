Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Coyotes send Derek Stepan to Senators for 2nd-round pick

By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 13:02
Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21) skates past New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) in the second period during an NHL hockey g...

Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21) skates past New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) in the second period during an NHL hockey g...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have traded veteran center Derek Stepan to the Ottawa Senators for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

“On behalf of the entire Coyotes organization, I would like to thank Derek for everything he did for the Coyotes the past three seasons,” Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said in a statement Saturday night. “Derek is the consummate professional and a class act. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Stepan played three seasons with the Coyotes, providing scoring and a veteran influence in the locker room. The 30-year-old had 10 goals and 18 assists last season while helping Arizona earn its first postseason appearance since 2012.

Stepan had 39 goals and 80 assists in 224 games in three seasons with the Coyotes. He spent his first seven seasons with the New York Rangers and has 167 goals and 232 assists in 10 career NHL seasons.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-27 14:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Taiwan military to form 5 new coastal defense brigades
Taiwan military to form 5 new coastal defense brigades
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak