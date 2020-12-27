Alexa
Pirates' Polanco breaks wrist in winter ball, OK for spring

By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 11:30
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco drives in a run with a ground rule double to left center field off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo ...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco broke a bone in his right wrist playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

The Pirates said Saturday that Polanco has a small nondisplaced fracture of the triquetrum bone and that the wrist will be immobilized for a short time. The team did not say how the injury occurred.

The 29-year-old Polanco is expected to be 100% by the start of spring training.

Polanco batted just .153 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after testing positive for the coronavirus during the team's summer camp.

Polanco was hitting .197 with two homers in 21 games for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican League prior to the injury.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-27 12:52 GMT+08:00

