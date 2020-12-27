Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bramah carries Robert Morris past Purdue Fort Wayne 102-88

By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 11:08
Bramah carries Robert Morris past Purdue Fort Wayne 102-88

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Bramah had a career-high 28 points as Robert Morris defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 102-88 on Saturday night.

Kam Farris had 17 points for Robert Morris (2-2, 1-0 Horizon League). Jon Williams added 17 points and nine assists. Kahliel Spear had 13 points.

It was the first time this season Robert Morris scored at least 100 points.

Jarred Godfrey had 22 points for the Mastodons (1-3, 0-3). Deonte Billups added 14 points. Dylan Carl had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-27 12:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Taiwan military to form 5 new coastal defense brigades
Taiwan military to form 5 new coastal defense brigades
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak