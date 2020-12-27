Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines

Wang Chi-yung given Medal of Outstanding Achievement for promoting Taiwan-Philippines crime cooperation

  242
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/27 15:11
Criminal Investigation Bureau Liaison Officer in the Philippines Wang Chi-yung (center) awarded the PNP Medal of Outstanding Achievement

Criminal Investigation Bureau Liaison Officer in the Philippines Wang Chi-yung (center) awarded the PNP Medal of Outstanding Achievement (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Manila on Saturday (Dec. 26) announced that Wang Chi-yung (王智勇), the Criminal Investigation Bureau liaison officer in the Philippines, was awarded the prestigious Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Outstanding Achievement Medal.

Wang and Taiwan’s envoy to the Philippines Hsu Pei-yung (徐佩勇) had gone to meet the then Philippine Police Chief Archie Gamboa on June 3, where Gamboa awarded the prestigious medal to Wang, CNA reported.

The PNP Medal of Outstanding Achievement is usually given to Philippine police, civilians, and friendly foreigners who have made outstanding achievements in the scientific, socio-economic, technological, or law enforcement fields for the good of the archipelago country.

The PNP’s decision to award Wang with this medal is a momentous occasion because Taiwan and the Philippines have no formal diplomatic relations, TECO said.

According to the PNP, Wang was selected for this award because he promoted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on combating transnational crime, assisted in many arrests of key criminals, helped rescue abductees in the Philippines, facilitated mutual visits between high-level police and government officials, and aided with a scholarship program for Philippine police at Taiwan’s Central Police University over the eight years he served as Taiwan’s liaison officer.

Wang told CNA that the Philippines is Taiwan’s closest neighbor, so there is an urgent need to fight crime together. Mutual assistance and cooperation will lead to reciprocity, forming a “virtuous circle” in combating crime between the two nations.

Under President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines has taken a hard stance against crime, especially drug-related offenses, with controversial policies enacted and extra-judicial killings even performed. According to the BBC, The Philippine government estimates eight thousand people have been killed since 2016 in Duterte's relentless war on drugs, though the real figure is said to possibly exceed 27,000.
Taiwan
Philippines
Taiwan-Philippines
crime
partnership
cooperation
PNP
Crime Investigation Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Close contacts of Philippine COVID-19 case test negative
Close contacts of Philippine COVID-19 case test negative
2020/12/27 08:30
Taiwan map to feature on passport entry and exit stamps
Taiwan map to feature on passport entry and exit stamps
2020/12/26 17:48
Taiwan confirms 3 coronavirus cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 3 coronavirus cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia
2020/12/26 15:32
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
2020/12/26 15:14
I-Mei CEO pushes for transformation of Taiwan's tech industry
I-Mei CEO pushes for transformation of Taiwan's tech industry
2020/12/26 12:16

Updated : 2020-12-27 16:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Taiwan military to form 5 new coastal defense brigades
Taiwan military to form 5 new coastal defense brigades
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak