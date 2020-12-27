Taiwan police officer awarded prestigious medal in Philippines

Criminal Investigation Bureau Liaison Officer in the Philippines Wang Chi-yung (center) awarded the PNP Medal of Outstanding Achievement Criminal Investigation Bureau Liaison Officer in the Philippines Wang Chi-yung (center) awarded the PNP Medal of Outstanding Achievement (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Manila on Saturday (Dec. 26) announced that Wang Chi-yung (王智勇), the Criminal Investigation Bureau liaison officer in the Philippines, was awarded the prestigious Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Outstanding Achievement Medal.

Wang and Taiwan’s envoy to the Philippines Hsu Pei-yung (徐佩勇) had gone to meet the then Philippine Police Chief Archie Gamboa on June 3, where Gamboa awarded the prestigious medal to Wang, CNA reported.

The PNP Medal of Outstanding Achievement is usually given to Philippine police, civilians, and friendly foreigners who have made outstanding achievements in the scientific, socio-economic, technological, or law enforcement fields for the good of the archipelago country.

The PNP’s decision to award Wang with this medal is a momentous occasion because Taiwan and the Philippines have no formal diplomatic relations, TECO said.

According to the PNP, Wang was selected for this award because he promoted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on combating transnational crime, assisted in many arrests of key criminals, helped rescue abductees in the Philippines, facilitated mutual visits between high-level police and government officials, and aided with a scholarship program for Philippine police at Taiwan’s Central Police University over the eight years he served as Taiwan’s liaison officer.

Wang told CNA that the Philippines is Taiwan’s closest neighbor, so there is an urgent need to fight crime together. Mutual assistance and cooperation will lead to reciprocity, forming a “virtuous circle” in combating crime between the two nations.

Under President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines has taken a hard stance against crime, especially drug-related offenses, with controversial policies enacted and extra-judicial killings even performed. According to the BBC, The Philippine government estimates eight thousand people have been killed since 2016 in Duterte's relentless war on drugs, though the real figure is said to possibly exceed 27,000.