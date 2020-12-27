Alexa
Cardinals' Murray injured on final drive against 49ers

By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 08:55
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) defends during the second half of an NF...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has suffered an apparent right leg injury on the Cardinals' final play against San Francisco.

Murray was hit by the 49ers’ Alex Barrett after making a throw as the Cardinals tried to rally in the closing seconds on Saturday. Murray’s fourth-down throw fell incomplete, clinching San Francisco’s 20-12 victory, and he rolled over in pain.

Murray lay on the field as Arizona’s trainers attended to him and limped off the field after a couple of minutes. He appeared to be in considerable pain on the Cardinals’ bench and lingered there before heading off to the locker room.

Murray threw for 247 yards on 31 of 50 passing with no touchdowns and threw an interception in the end zone with about five minutes left.

