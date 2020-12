MATCHDAY: Liverpool looks to move 5 points clear in EPL

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool... Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Clive Rose/Pool via AP)

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match be... Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP)

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

Liverpool can open up a five-point lead in the Premier League by beating West Bromwich Albion at Anfield. It is set to be a damage-limitation exercise for West Brom, whose newly hired manager Sam Allardyce is taking charge of his first away game with the team and is known to be pragmatic in these kind of matchups. So far Liverpool's only loss of its title defense remains the 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa in early October. The champions saw title rivals Leicester and Manchester United share the points in a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Liverpool's Merseyside rival Everton is second. Tottenham can climb into the top four with a win at Wolverhampton, while West Ham hosts Brighton and Leeds looks to rebound from a 6-2 loss at Man United in a home match with Burnley.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports