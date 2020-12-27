Alexa
MATCHDAY: Liverpool looks to move 5 points clear in EPL

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/27 08:13
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match be...
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

Liverpool can open up a five-point lead in the Premier League by beating West Bromwich Albion at Anfield. It is set to be a damage-limitation exercise for West Brom, whose newly hired manager Sam Allardyce is taking charge of his first away game with the team and is known to be pragmatic in these kind of matchups. So far Liverpool's only loss of its title defense remains the 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa in early October. The champions saw title rivals Leicester and Manchester United share the points in a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Liverpool's Merseyside rival Everton is second. Tottenham can climb into the top four with a win at Wolverhampton, while West Ham hosts Brighton and Leeds looks to rebound from a 6-2 loss at Man United in a home match with Burnley.

Updated : 2020-12-27 10:54 GMT+08:00

