Timberlake lifts Towson past Coppin State 78-73

By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 07:14
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers narrowly defeated Coppin State 78-73 on Saturday. Charles Thompson and Juwan Gray added 12 points apiece for the Tigers. Solomon Uyaelunmo and Demetrius Mims chipped in 10 points each. Thompson had 11 rebounds, while Gray posted nine rebounds. Uyaelunmo had seven rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (1-8), who have now lost four straight games. Kenan Sarvan added 16 points. Kyle Cardaci had 14 points.

Towson (1-4) snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-27 08:45 GMT+08:00

