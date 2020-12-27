Alexa
Jets activate RB La'Mical Perine from IR, promote 3 LBs

By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 06:44
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated running back La'Mical Perine from injured reserve after the rookie missed four games with a high ankle sprain.

Perine is second on the team with 202 yards rushing and rejoins a Jets backfield that includes Frank Gore, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams.

New York also promoted linebackers Sharif Finch and Brady Sheldon from the practice squad and added linebacker Noah Dawkins from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement on Saturday. All three are eligible to play against Cleveland.

Dawkins is taking the roster spot of tight end Ryan Griffin, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive.

The Jets are short-handed at the linebacker spot after Jordan Jenkins and Harvey Langi were placed on injured reserve during the past two weeks.

Finch made his Jets debut last week at Los Angeles against the Rams, while Dawkins has played in the past three games. Sheldon, who was on the practice squad the past two weeks, could play for New York for the first time against the Browns.

