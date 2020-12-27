Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 05:50
Packers activate center Corey Linsley from injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has been activated from injured reserve after missing his team’s past three games.

Linsley was activated Saturday. He was added to the Packers’ injury report with no game status designation for the Packers’ Sunday night game with the Tennessee Titans (10-4).

Before getting placed on injured reserve Dec. 5, Linsley had started in 68 consecutive regular-season games. Linsley suffered a knee injury Nov. 29 as the Packers (11-3) beat the Chicago Bears 41-25.

Although Linsley wasn’t one of the seven Packers selected to the Pro Bowl this week, Pro Football Focus has him with the highest rating of any center in the NFL.

The Packers also promoted defensive lineman Brian Price and running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. In other moves, they signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad and released tight end Dax Raymond from the practice squad.

