Ragnow, Collins, Davis inactive in Buccaneers-Lions game

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/27 01:20
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) runs from Detroit Lions' Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson (73) after intercepting a pass during the second...

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jamie Collins are inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as questionable on Saturday. Ragnow has a throat injury and Collins a neck injury.

Cornerback Carlton Davis is inactive for the Bucs, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the playoffs. Davis was doubtful on the injury report with a groin injury.

The Lions previously ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has not played in nearly two months because of a hip injury, and starting offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby because of an ankle injury.

TAMPA BAY AT DETROIT

Bucs: CB Carlton Davis, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Justin Watson, TE Antony Auclair

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jamie Collins, OL Tyrell Crosby, C Frank Ragnow, OL Logan Stenberg, S Jayron Kearse, DL Frank Herron

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-27 04:02 GMT+08:00

