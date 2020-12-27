Alexa
Villa beats Palace 3-0 in EPL despite Mings' sending-off

By  Associated Press
2020/12/27 01:04
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Ast...
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings argues with referee Anthony Taylor during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace at...
Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace at the Vi...
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace at the Villa Park stadium in Birming...
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, left, and Crystal Palace's James McArthur challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between A...

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa belied the sending-off of Tyrone Mings to beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with striker Ollie Watkins playing a part in all of the goals.

Mings was shown a second yellow card in the 45th minute for blocking Wilfried Zaha, with whom the defender had clashed to pick up his first booking.

Villa was leading 1-0 at that point, with Bertrand Traore scoring from a rebound in the fifth minute after Watkins had a shot saved.

Instead of sitting back and protecting its lead, Villa kept pushing forward in the second half and Kortney Hause made it 2-0 in the 66th by nodding the ball over the line from close range after Watkins had headed against the crossbar.

Anwar El Ghazi completed victory with a brilliant third in the 76th, smashing home an angled shot off the post after being teed up by the selfless Watkins.

It was another heavy loss for Palace, which was thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool last weekend.

Villa climbed to sixth place and has played a game fewer than most teams.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-27 04:02 GMT+08:00

