Love back for Cavs after missing opener with calf injury

By The Associated Press , Associated Press
2020/12/27 01:15
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love will be back in Cleveland's starting lineup Saturday night against the Pistons after the star forward missed the season opener with a calf injury.

Love had been sidelined since the team's first exhibition game against Indiana on Dec. 12, when he got kicked in the calf. Love said his leg was swollen from his knee to Achilles tendon.

He wanted to play in Wednesday's game against Charlotte, but the team decided that two more days of rest would be beneficial.

The 32-year-old five-time All-Star said he “feels great” but knows he may struggle with his conditioning early on.

Cleveland's first road game will also mark center Andre Drummond's return to Detroit. He was traded to the Cavaliers in February after seven seasons with the Pistons. He made two All-Star teams while with Detroit.

Drummond had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the Cavs' opening-night win over the Hornets.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

