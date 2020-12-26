Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Postseason Leaders

By  Associated Press
2020/12/26 23:01
NBA Postseason Leaders

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Morant, MEM 1 18 7 44 44.0
Rozier, CHA 1 15 2 42 42.0
Young, ATL 1 10 12 37 37.0
Sabonis, IND 1 11 8 32 32.0
Irving, BKN 2 23 6 63 31.5
Beal, WAS 1 11 6 31 31.0
Brown, BOS 2 24 9 60 30.0
Doncic, DAL 2 20 17 59 29.5
Middleton, MIL 2 20 9 58 29.0
Embiid, PHI 1 10 8 29 29.0
Hayward, CHA 1 11 2 28 28.0
DeRozan, SA 1 7 14 28 28.0
George, LAC 2 21 4 56 28.0
Sexton, CLE 1 9 6 27 27.0
Jokic, DEN 2 18 15 53 26.5
Barrett, NY 1 11 1 26 26.0
Ingram, NO 2 17 11 52 26.0
Durant, BKN 2 16 15 51 25.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 2 17 13 50 25.0
Fournier, ORL 1 9 4 25 25.0

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Biyombo, CHA 5 5 1.000
Kanter, POR 7 7 1.000
Favors, UTA 5 5 1.000
Plumlee, DET 7 8 .875
McGee, CLE 6 7 .857
Hunter, ATL 5 6 .833
Young, ATL 10 12 .833
Harrell, LAL 16 20 .800
Gobert, UTA 8 10 .800
Galloway, PHO 4 5 .800

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Gobert, UTA 1 4 13 17 17.0
Embiid, PHI 1 2 12 14 14.0
Drummond, CLE 1 3 11 14 14.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL 2 6 20 26 13.0
Valanciunas, MEM 1 3 10 13 13.0
Sabonis, IND 1 4 9 13 13.0
Nance, CLE 1 5 8 13 13.0
Williamson, NO 2 8 16 24 12.0
Jokic, DEN 2 6 18 24 12.0
Westbrook, WAS 1 2 9 11 11.0

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Westbrook, WAS 1 15 15.0
Jokic, DEN 2 24 12.0
Graham, CHA 1 10 10.0
Lowry, TOR 1 10 10.0
Randle, NY 1 9 9.0
Morant, MEM 1 9 9.0
DeRozan, SA 1 9 9.0
Murray, SA 1 9 9.0
Curry, GS 2 16 8.0
Dragic, MIA 2 16 8.0

Updated : 2020-12-27 01:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18
Taiwan military to form 5 new coastal defense brigades
Taiwan military to form 5 new coastal defense brigades
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak