NBA Postseason Leaders

THROUGH DECEMBER 25
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant, MEM
|1
|18
|7
|44
|44.0
|Rozier, CHA
|1
|15
|2
|42
|42.0
|Young, ATL
|1
|10
|12
|37
|37.0
|Sabonis, IND
|1
|11
|8
|32
|32.0
|Irving, BKN
|2
|23
|6
|63
|31.5
|Beal, WAS
|1
|11
|6
|31
|31.0
|Brown, BOS
|2
|24
|9
|60
|30.0
|Doncic, DAL
|2
|20
|17
|59
|29.5
|Middleton, MIL
|2
|20
|9
|58
|29.0
|Embiid, PHI
|1
|10
|8
|29
|29.0
|Hayward, CHA
|1
|11
|2
|28
|28.0
|DeRozan, SA
|1
|7
|14
|28
|28.0
|George, LAC
|2
|21
|4
|56
|28.0
|Sexton, CLE
|1
|9
|6
|27
|27.0
|Jokic, DEN
|2
|18
|15
|53
|26.5
|Barrett, NY
|1
|11
|1
|26
|26.0
|Ingram, NO
|2
|17
|11
|52
|26.0
|Durant, BKN
|2
|16
|15
|51
|25.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|2
|17
|13
|50
|25.0
|Fournier, ORL
|1
|9
|4
|25
|25.0
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Biyombo, CHA
|5
|5
|1.000
|Kanter, POR
|7
|7
|1.000
|Favors, UTA
|5
|5
|1.000
|Plumlee, DET
|7
|8
|.875
|McGee, CLE
|6
|7
|.857
|Hunter, ATL
|5
|6
|.833
|Young, ATL
|10
|12
|.833
|Harrell, LAL
|16
|20
|.800
|Gobert, UTA
|8
|10
|.800
|Galloway, PHO
|4
|5
|.800
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|1
|4
|13
|17
|17.0
|Embiid, PHI
|1
|2
|12
|14
|14.0
|Drummond, CLE
|1
|3
|11
|14
|14.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|2
|6
|20
|26
|13.0
|Valanciunas, MEM
|1
|3
|10
|13
|13.0
|Sabonis, IND
|1
|4
|9
|13
|13.0
|Nance, CLE
|1
|5
|8
|13
|13.0
|Williamson, NO
|2
|8
|16
|24
|12.0
|Jokic, DEN
|2
|6
|18
|24
|12.0
|Westbrook, WAS
|1
|2
|9
|11
|11.0
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, WAS
|1
|15
|15.0
|Jokic, DEN
|2
|24
|12.0
|Graham, CHA
|1
|10
|10.0
|Lowry, TOR
|1
|10
|10.0
|Randle, NY
|1
|9
|9.0
|Morant, MEM
|1
|9
|9.0
|DeRozan, SA
|1
|9
|9.0
|Murray, SA
|1
|9
|9.0
|Curry, GS
|2
|16
|8.0
|Dragic, MIA
|2
|16
|8.0