NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Buffalo
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|407
|340
|Miami
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|352
|257
|New England
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|289
|301
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|206
|413
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|399
|320
|Tennessee
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|436
|361
|Houston
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|315
|386
|Jacksonville
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|275
|423
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|366
|264
|Cleveland
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|368
|374
|Baltimore
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|403
|287
|Cincinnati
|3
|10
|1
|.250
|271
|355
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Kansas City
|13
|1
|0
|.929
|435
|310
|Las Vegas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|377
|421
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|276
|395
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|327
|389
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|302
|295
|Dallas
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|339
|433
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|244
|311
|Philadelphia
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|303
|361
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-New Orleans
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|449
|330
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|401
|321
|Atlanta
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|355
|353
|Carolina
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|323
|356
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Green Bay
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|434
|339
|Chicago
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|315
|318
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|393
|440
|Detroit
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|335
|435
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Seattle
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|413
|339
|L.A. Rams
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|345
|269
|Arizona
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|391
|329
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|333
|352
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.