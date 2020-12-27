Close contacts of Philippine COVID-19 case test negative

A total of 10 individuals who had close contact with a COVID-19-positive woman from the Philippines in Kaohsiung have tested negative for the virus, the city government's Department of Health confirmed Saturday (Dec. 26).

Of the 18 people known to have had contact with the woman, 10 were instructed to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine on Dec. 12—the date the Filipina tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the department. The 10 individuals, nine of whom had a hotpot meal on Dec. 11 with the infected woman, received COVID-19 tests themselves early Friday upon completion of their quarantine, the results of which came back negative later that day, the department said.

According to the department, the 10 individuals are required to undergo seven days of self-health management after their quarantine period, meaning that they need to wear a surgical mask at all times in public and have their temperatures taken twice a day as mandated by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The remaining eight contacts, meanwhile, were asked to observe 14-day self-health management protocols from Dec. 12, the department said, adding that the case does not pose a risk of a community outbreak.

The Filipina, a woman in her 20s, came to work in Taiwan on Nov. 26 and completed her 14-day quarantine on Dec. 11, the department said. Referred to by local health officials as case No. 738, she received a COVID-19 test at her own expense on Dec. 11 when she completed her quarantine and went out to have hotpot with the nine individuals that same day, the department said.

The woman was fined NT$10,000 (US$352.3) under the Communicable Disease Control Act for posing a risk to public health, as she went to a crowded place and had a meal with people without wearing a mask during her self-health management period, which follows the end of her 14-day quarantine. During the seven-day period, individuals are required to avoid visiting public places. If they must venture outside of their residencies, it is mandatory that they wear a mask at all times, according to the CECC.