Australian Summers to play in Pakistan domestic cricket

By  Associated Press
2020/12/26 21:19
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Australian fast bowler Aaron Summers will become the first foreign player to play in revamped Pakistan domestic cricket when he represents Southern Punjab in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament in Karachi next month.

The 24-year-old Summers had played for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League in 2019 and also represented Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Summers is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Monday for a week-long training camp at the National High Performance Centre before joining Southern Punjab at Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s domestic competition rules allow one foreign player per side.

“Pakistan is a breeding ground for the fast bowlers,” Summers said Saturday in a statement issued by the PCB.

“While I look forward to developing as a quality fast bowler," he said, "I am equally keen to help my side (perform) strongly in the Pakistan Cup.”

PCB’s High Performance Director Nadeem Khan said the cricket board wanted to attract foreign players to Pakistan domestic cricket.

“We are aspiring to make our domestic structure robust, tough and challenging that can not only benefit our cricketers but also attract foreign cricketers — just like our cricketers who are regularly featuring in Australia and England’s domestic circuit,” he said.

“I am hopeful Aaron’s participation will also attract other foreign cricketers. It will also help our local players interact and integrate with players from other environments and enhance their understanding of different cultures.”

Updated : 2020-12-26 22:16 GMT+08:00

