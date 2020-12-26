Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/26 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 26, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;SW;6;80%;67%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy with some sun;75;62;Mostly sunny;79;58;NE;9;36%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;51;36;Sunshine;54;36;ENE;8;44%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;56;41;Mostly sunny;56;47;SW;6;49%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain at times;45;42;Very windy, rain;45;36;S;33;88%;80%;0

Anchorage, United States;A flurry around;27;20;Mostly cloudy;30;28;N;4;81%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Quite cold;29;19;Sunny, but cold;38;23;E;7;54%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder with sunshine;1;-14;Sunshine and cold;7;-2;S;6;50%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;91;73;Sunshine;93;76;ESE;5;52%;7%;13

Athens, Greece;A brief shower;66;57;Times of rain;61;53;SSW;12;80%;100%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;66;56;Partly sunny, breezy;63;55;S;15;56%;29%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;Mostly cloudy;58;41;WNW;6;52%;41%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;SSE;4;76%;75%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;81;58;Sunny and nice;82;59;E;6;47%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sunshine;93;76;An a.m. shower, hazy;94;77;SSW;5;59%;52%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;52;34;Breezy in the p.m.;52;47;W;14;68%;1%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;41;21;Partly sunny, mild;43;23;ESE;5;37%;19%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow;38;31;Snow at times;37;36;SSE;6;79%;89%;0

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;34;31;Mostly cloudy;38;34;SE;15;58%;27%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;45;A little p.m. rain;65;45;NW;6;70%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;78;65;A thunderstorm;79;64;NNE;8;71%;65%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;37;23;Mostly sunny;34;31;SE;10;76%;33%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Windy this afternoon;40;38;Very windy, rain;42;36;SSW;26;87%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A little snow;41;34;Breezy with showers;37;37;E;15;89%;84%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;40;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;31;ESE;7;74%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;Mostly sunny, nice;86;69;E;11;61%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;84;68;Considerable clouds;85;67;SE;5;43%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;49;36;Mostly cloudy;50;36;NNW;3;65%;66%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;73;53;Hazy sun;73;54;NW;5;53%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;Not as warm;71;57;SSE;10;55%;42%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;85;68;Spotty showers;84;68;N;4;60%;65%;5

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;86;72;Mostly sunny;88;72;NNE;9;69%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;36;28;A quick p.m. shower;43;28;WNW;11;67%;72%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;88;73;A passing shower;86;73;NNE;10;77%;66%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;39;38;A little rain;39;35;SSE;20;80%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;78;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;71;NNE;17;69%;2%;5

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;69;51;Sunny, breezy, mild;69;43;N;15;45%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy;88;78;A t-storm around;89;78;NE;13;72%;64%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;72;47;Hazy sunshine;72;42;WNW;7;61%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;59;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;24;NE;10;33%;58%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;78;52;Hazy sunshine;78;54;NNW;5;51%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SE;5;77%;73%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Very windy;47;35;A passing shower;40;33;SSW;16;81%;77%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;42;22;Very cold;23;12;NE;6;69%;63%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;61;52;Partly sunny;60;51;WNW;7;60%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;74;67;Low clouds;73;69;SE;5;82%;71%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;82;59;A t-storm in spots;83;61;NE;6;66%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;More clouds than sun;68;53;A passing shower;71;56;NE;8;64%;66%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;29;24;Winds subsiding;35;29;S;18;89%;33%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;93;75;Hazy sun;93;74;SSE;5;62%;7%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;73;64;Hazy sunshine;76;65;ENE;5;60%;2%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;81;73;Partly sunny, breezy;83;69;ENE;15;57%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;82;58;Hazy sun;83;59;ESE;5;51%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;68;44;Downpours;55;40;NE;6;72%;94%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;61;52;Mild with some sun;61;51;SE;4;71%;28%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;WSW;7;72%;65%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;85;76;A shower or two;83;73;S;7;73%;70%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;80;60;Nice with some sun;84;61;SSE;6;54%;39%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;40;17;Partly sunny, chilly;37;13;SW;6;43%;1%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;Partly sunny;76;44;NNW;12;14%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;37;Hazy sun;66;37;S;4;55%;0%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;Hazy sunshine;90;64;N;13;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;36;27;Mostly sunny;32;26;SE;5;69%;26%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;85;75;A shower and t-storm;85;75;N;4;67%;77%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Plenty of clouds;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;WSW;5;69%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;77;52;Hazy sun;73;53;ENE;5;49%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;WNW;3;81%;78%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler with showers;57;40;A shower in places;56;39;SE;12;62%;72%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;90;75;Hazy sun;89;75;SSW;6;72%;4%;8

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;75;67;Cloudy;74;68;SSE;7;73%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;53;39;Partly sunny;54;51;W;5;73%;56%;2

London, United Kingdom;Becoming very windy;50;46;A little a.m. rain;48;34;SW;11;77%;80%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;67;53;Mostly cloudy;62;50;S;5;74%;78%;1

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds, nice;84;77;Partly sunny;87;77;SW;6;68%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;29;Chilly with some sun;44;36;WSW;9;68%;54%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;80;An afternoon shower;87;80;ENE;10;75%;60%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;85;75;A t-storm or two;87;75;E;7;78%;72%;7

Manila, Philippines;Showers;87;77;Downpours;84;76;N;4;84%;89%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;64;Showers around;88;51;S;18;47%;92%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;75;46;Plenty of sun;73;44;N;5;29%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, cool;63;51;Some sun, a shower;72;63;ENE;7;62%;78%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A few flurries;32;23;Low clouds;26;21;SSE;7;72%;4%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;91;75;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;ENE;15;61%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;79;63;Breezy in the p.m.;79;65;ENE;14;68%;30%;11

Montreal, Canada;Morning snow;27;17;Mostly sunny;27;24;SE;2;66%;51%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;31;23;Cloudy and colder;19;10;WSW;7;79%;18%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;93;73;Hazy sun;88;71;N;9;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;57;Partly sunny, breezy;80;56;NNE;14;44%;5%;7

New York, United States;Breezy, much colder;34;26;Mostly sunny;40;36;S;6;47%;7%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;61;46;Mostly cloudy;64;47;ENE;7;53%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid;-28;-44;Sunny and frigid;-33;-39;ESE;4;72%;3%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;50;38;Mostly sunny;52;43;ENE;3;56%;26%;3

Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;35;34;A bit of snow;36;31;ESE;12;84%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;22;14;Mostly cloudy;28;24;ESE;7;68%;80%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;84;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;78;ENE;7;80%;76%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;88;74;A shower and t-storm;85;73;NW;9;80%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;76;Showers around;88;76;E;6;75%;75%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;40;34;Very windy, rain;43;33;SW;23;77%;82%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy and cooler;88;60;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;ESE;13;30%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Humid;91;76;Hazy sun;93;77;W;5;58%;20%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NE;11;72%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;86;69;A shower and t-storm;86;69;SE;4;67%;76%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny, chilly;31;24;E;11;51%;25%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and milder;40;24;A shower or two;44;30;SSW;5;89%;58%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;61;50;A little rain;63;52;NNE;8;70%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;SSE;3;79%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;77;A shower or two;85;78;SE;10;66%;78%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with some sun;30;30;A morning shower;39;29;N;18;74%;46%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain/snow showers;34;28;Breezy in the a.m.;31;27;SSE;13;86%;26%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;82;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;NNW;6;77%;80%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;63;42;Hazy sunshine;63;46;ENE;6;17%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;47;33;Sunny, but chilly;48;38;ESE;5;77%;26%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;27;12;Low clouds;24;21;SSE;6;75%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;A morning shower;58;45;Occasional p.m. rain;56;46;ESE;6;71%;87%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;74;65;A shower and t-storm;70;66;ENE;8;85%;88%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;82;72;A stray shower;83;72;SE;7;71%;68%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;82;63;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;NNW;5;60%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;71;41;Sunny and nice;76;42;NE;6;18%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;91;54;Hazy sunshine;88;55;SW;7;39%;7%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;84;71;A shower or two;85;71;N;6;73%;72%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;54;33;Partial sunshine;52;48;W;5;77%;73%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;49;41;Rather cloudy;49;37;NE;5;70%;29%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and milder;46;31;Mostly cloudy, mild;51;36;SE;4;59%;17%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;54;50;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;45;SSE;7;78%;26%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;78;Showers around;88;78;NNE;6;78%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;49;41;Spotty showers;47;37;ESE;7;91%;87%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;82;74;A shower in spots;81;74;E;8;74%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;35;35;Dull and dreary;41;32;SSE;13;86%;33%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;72;66;Warmer;84;75;NNW;13;62%;15%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;73;64;Rain and drizzle;73;63;E;4;76%;61%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A few flurries;32;22;Cloudy;32;25;SSE;12;84%;27%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;43;28;Snow;29;25;WSW;5;93%;72%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;43;30;Sunny and mild;49;33;N;3;52%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun and chilly;43;30;Plenty of sun;48;34;WSW;5;19%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hazy sunshine;72;48;Hazy sunshine;73;47;ESE;8;46%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;65;51;Rain;58;45;ESE;6;73%;92%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;52;37;Partly sunny;49;38;N;7;56%;32%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with flurries;29;25;Inc. clouds;36;35;SSE;9;77%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Periods of rain;67;49;Breezy and cooler;58;45;WSW;17;60%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with a shower;54;47;Partly sunny;55;42;SW;13;68%;25%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;5;-10;Morning flurries;-6;-39;NNW;7;82%;68%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;44;37;Rain and drizzle;45;39;NNE;5;72%;73%;0

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;38;21;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;SE;13;64%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;85;69;Sunny and very warm;85;69;NW;3;56%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few flurries;32;21;Cloudy and chilly;27;19;SSE;10;70%;11%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Breezy in the p.m.;33;30;SE;14;72%;25%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, a.m. showers;56;53;A downpour;57;52;S;24;75%;83%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray a.m. shower;93;74;Hazy and very warm;94;72;SW;4;55%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, chilly;30;19;Plenty of sun;34;23;NNE;2;40%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-26 22:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak