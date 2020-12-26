Alexa
Taiwan map to feature on passport entry and exit stamps

Map design symbolizes Taiwan's determination to break out of its diplomatic isolation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/26 17:48
New passport stamps feature map of Taiwan (National Immigration Agency photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning on Jan. 1, entry and exit stamps for passports will show a map of Taiwan instead of a plum blossom, the Ministry of the Interior said Saturday (Dec. 26).

The stamps will be more difficult to forge, and the addition of Taiwan breaking out of the frame symbolizes the country's determination to break through the restrictions on its diplomatic efforts, according to the ministry. The map will also include the letters “TWN,” printed in a way that represents the country’s central mountain range.

Symbolism also played a part in the calligraphy of the character for “territory” (境), with the character for “admitted” showing one dot more than the “departed” stamp. The additional dot represents Taiwan's wish to see tourists increase “a bit more” once the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The stamps have been revised for the first time in eight years in order to step up the fight against people smuggling and counterfeiting, CNA reported. The new design will be used at airports and harbors on all entries and exits, including 30-day and 90-day visa-exempt cases.
