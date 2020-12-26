Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/26 14:09
Greg Norman, left, of Australia, walks with his son Greg Norman Jr. on the 18th fairway after hitting their tee shots during the first round of the PN...
Greg Norman, of Australia, hits out of a bunker onto the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2...

Greg Norman, left, of Australia, walks with his son Greg Norman Jr. on the 18th fairway after hitting their tee shots during the first round of the PN...

Greg Norman, of Australia, hits out of a bunker onto the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2...

Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media Friday suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 65-year-old Australian posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.

“This sums it all up,” he wrote. “My Christmas Day.”

Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.

The elder Norman said Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms, including a mild fever, a cough, aches and pains, and a mild headache. He said he took a virus test Tuesday that came back negative, but he was in self-quarantine anyway.

He was apparently admitted to a hospital Friday, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed and another of a medical professional in head-to-toe personal protective equipment.

“It’s been an ugly one,” Norman said Thursday. “I for one am looking forward to getting out of this quarantine and looking forward to building whatever the great future is for 2021 and beyond.”

Updated : 2020-12-26 18:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak