Taiwan confirms 3 coronavirus cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed three new COVID-19 patients Saturday (Dec. 26), two from the Philippines and one from Indonesia, bringing the country's total to 783 cases.

All three cases were imported, with none of them linked to the New Zealander pilot for EVA Air who provoked public consternation by infecting a local woman, causing the first domestic transmission of the virus in eight months. The case resulted in an urgent letter from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) telling doctors to be more vigilant.

Cases No. 782 and No. 783 are male sailors in their 30s from the Philippines who arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 9 in the company of 28 other sailors.

Both had produced documents within three days of their departure showing they had tested negative for COVID-19, and neither have shown any symptoms of the virus.

However, after the end of their stay at a quarantine hotel, new tests organized by their employer on Dec. 24 turned out to be positive. The other 28 sailors have been told to conduct self-help monitoring for seven days and will only be allowed aboard their ship if additional tests at the end of this period are negative, the CECC said.

Case No. 784 is an Indonesian fisherman in his 30s who arrived on Dec. 10. Asymptomatic throughout, he tested positive only after his employment broker had him driven in a special vehicle to a hospital for a test on Dec. 25.

One of Taiwan’s officially registered cases, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the official tally reached 784 Saturday even though there have only been 783 patients.

Of the total, 688 cases were imported, 56 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on a flight, and one case has been classified as unresolved.

The most recent fatality occurred in May, bringing the coronavirus death toll for Taiwan to seven. As of Saturday, 129 patients are being cared for in hospitals, with 647 having been released from care, according to the CECC.