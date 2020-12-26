Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain

120 passengers expected to arrive in Taiwan from London Sunday evening

  705
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/26 15:14
London's Heathrow Airport in June 

London's Heathrow Airport in June  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A China Airlines (CAL) plane carrying 120 passengers will on Sunday (Dec. 27) be the first flight to arrive from the United Kingdom following the emergence of a new mutant strain of the coronavirus in the European country, leading Taiwan to take extra precautions.

While several countries have banned all flights from the UK, Taiwan has only cut the number of flights in half. The first one to arrive since the new COVID-19 strain reared its head is scheduled to leave London late Saturday night (Dec. 26) and arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Sunday at 6:15 p.m., the Liberty Times reported.

As soon as passengers disembark, they will be guided into a special room where arrival procedures and initial testing will be conducted before six buses take them to a special quarantine facility.

The plane's crew will now also have to spend 14 days self-isolating under new measures implemented to stop the mutant strain from entering Taiwan. Early testing should help prevent the strain from spreading and can also provide local researchers with interesting data should one of the arrivals test positive, CNA reported.

With the number of passengers arriving from the UK estimated at 100 per week and arriving migrant workers from Indonesia temporarily banned, quarantine centers are able to manage, the Central Epidemic Command Center said.
mutant strain
COVID-19
coronavirus
quarantine
London
China Airlines
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine
Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine
2020/12/25 23:00
Asia Today: S. Korea reports record surge, ramps up testing
Asia Today: S. Korea reports record surge, ramps up testing
2020/12/25 19:00
Taiwan reports four imported coronavirus cases on Christmas
Taiwan reports four imported coronavirus cases on Christmas
2020/12/25 16:55
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak
Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak
2020/12/25 15:25
Representative to US promotes Taiwanese cuisine in Christmas greetings
Representative to US promotes Taiwanese cuisine in Christmas greetings
2020/12/25 10:42

Updated : 2020-12-26 18:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak