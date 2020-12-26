12 Hong Kong fugitives to go on trial Dec. 28

Trial for 12 Hongkongers to be held in China's Yantian (Taiwan News Image) Trial for 12 Hongkongers to be held in China's Yantian (Taiwan News Image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The families of some of the 12 young Hongkongers detained in China since August for attempting to flee in a boat to Taiwan were notified Friday (Dec. 25) that the trials will be held at the Yantian District People's Court on Dec. 28, 120 days after contact between the detainees and the outside world was severed.

Family members of seven of the detainees received calls from the lawyers appointed by the Chinese authorities, saying 10 of the Hongkongers would receive a video trial, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, at 2:30 p.m. the following Monday. The two detainees who are minors will have their hearings at the Yantian People's Procuratorate on an unknown date.

The families have announced five requests to the Chinese authorities: that the whole trial be live-streamed; that all details about the process and the judge's backgrounds be made clear; that family members, lawyers, media, and diplomatic officials be allowed into the courtroom; that the verdict be announced publicly; and that the families be allowed to visit the detainees if they are given prison terms.

The families have also petitioned the Hong Kong government to send legal specialists to be present during the trial to guarantee the detainees' rights are respected.

According to RTHK, a Yantian court official said in a phone interview that the case is a "secret," so it is not open to the public. The trial is not currently listed on the court's live stream schedule.

The families complained about the three days' notice, saying it made it impossible for them to appear in the courtroom. In addition, the trial's secrecy prevents anyone from evaluating whether the punishment is proportionate to the conviction, said Owen Chow (鄒家成), a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist.

A lawyer hired by the Hong Kong families believes that if the defendants plead guilty in the courtroom, the verdict could arrive on the same day. Even if the judge cannot decide right away, the case will be closed within two months, RTHK cited the attorney as saying.

On Dec. 16, the Yantian procuratorate officially charged 10 of the detained Hongkongers with the crime of "arranging for others to illegally cross the national border" and "illegally crossing the national border." The first crime carries a prison term of two to seven years, and the second is punishable by up to one year.

The punishment for the two minors will be based on their non-public hearing according to Chinese law, the prosecutor's office said.