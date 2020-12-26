Alexa
Finland beats short-handed Germany in world juniors

By  Associated Press
2020/12/26 09:57
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aku Raty, Henri Nikkanen, and Topi Niemela each had a goal and an assist to help Germany beat short-handed Germany 5-3 on Friday night in the world junior hockey championship.

The United States opened round-robin play later Friday,

Missing nine players because of the coronavirus, Germany had only 14 skaters — nine forwards and five defensemen. Three players can return to the tournament Sunday and another five Tuesday, barring more positive tests.

Anton Lundell and Mikael Pyyhtia also scored for Finland in the Group A game. Tim Stutzle and Florian Elias each had a goal and assist for Germany, and Samuel Dube also scored.

Finland outshot Germany 18-4 in the first period and 50-22 overall.

Earlier in Group A, Slovakia beat Switzerland 1-0 on Roman Faith's goal with 5:43 left. Simon Latkoczy made 28 saves, stopping Inaki Baragano with his glove on a late power play.

On Saturday, the United States will face Austria, and Sweden will play the Czech Republic in Group B, and Canada will open its title defense against Germany in Group A.

Updated : 2020-12-26 14:56 GMT+08:00

