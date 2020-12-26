Alexa
Defensive ends Bosa, Nwosu ruled out for Chargers vs. Denver

By  Associated Press
2020/12/26 06:22
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion and shin injury.

Bosa, who was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time earlier this week, will miss his third game of the season. He was inactive for the Nov. 8 game against Las Vegas and Nov. 15 contest at Miami due to a concussion.

The Chargers (5-9) have also ruled out defensive tackle Uchenna Nwosu due to a knee injury.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, second in the AFC with 100 receptions, is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

Updated : 2020-12-26 10:26 GMT+08:00

