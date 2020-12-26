Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Duke women end basketball season amid virus

By DOUG FEINBERG , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/26 04:32
AP source: Duke women end basketball season amid virus

The Duke women's basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The men's team planned to keep playing.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the school has not publicly announced the decision.

The Duke women’s basketball team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party. The Blue Devils (3-1) postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team’s next scheduled contest was against Louisville on Thursday.

The Blue Devils are the first Power Five school to have started this season and will not finish it because of the virus. The Ivy League opted out of playing winter sports in November before the basketball season started. A few other schools also decided not to play this year.

New coach Kara Lawson, who was hired in July, had said this month: “I don't think we should be playing right now. That's my opinion on it." That came a day after Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned why college basketball was being played in the midst of the pandemic.

___

Follow Doug Feinberg on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

Updated : 2020-12-26 10:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Taiwan to issue its first-ever volcano alert
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak