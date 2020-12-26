Chief hails 'overwhelming' response to boy found in cemetery

HINCKLEY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief is hailing what he called an “overwhelming" response to the story of a young boy found in a cemetery two days before Christmas.

Chief David Centner of the Hinckley police department said on Christmas Eve that the child, believed to be about 3 1/2 years old, was doing well “in the loving home" of a Medina County foster family.

Police were called shortly after noon Wednesday to Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery where a witness reported seeing a car speeding away and a little boy “running after the car followed by a dog." Police said the boy told authorities his name was Tony and also told them his parents' first names.

Centner invited members of the community to drop off gifts and on Christmas Eve posted a follow-up message thanking everyone “for your kindness, thoughts, prayers and overwhelming love.”

“Our lobby is full from the gifts that have been dropped off," he said in a Facebook post. “I reached out to my friend Santa and tomorrow morning after he has finished his deliveries he is going to stop at HPD. We are going to load the sleigh and make one final stop to see a our little friend."

Centner said the child's parents had been identified and officers were working with the county children's services agency but “a lot of questions" remained. He praised members of the community for offering to take the boy in or adopt him.

“All of you have renewed my faith and appreciation for the wonderful community we live in and that surrounds us," he said. “All of you are truly the best! God Bless all of you.”