Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Army says 2 rockets fired from Gaza toward southern Israel

By  Associated Press
2020/12/26 03:05
Army says 2 rockets fired from Gaza toward southern Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday that Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward southern Israel.

The rockets were aimed at the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them, the military said. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Volleys of missiles from the Iron Dome defense system illuminated the sky in northern Gaza Strip as they exploded trying to hit the incoming rockets.

No Palestinian group in the Hamas-ruled Gaza claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, which broke months of cross-border calm.

Rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory artillery and aerial strikes are frequent, but they have largely been subdued in recent months due to the raging coronavirus outbreak in both territories.

The militant Hamas group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and fought three wars with Israel and countless rounds of smaller skirmishes, maintains an unofficial cease-fire with Israel.

Hamas charges that Israel doesn’t honor its truce obligations, which include easing a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, and allowing for large-scale infrastructure and job-creation projects.

Updated : 2020-12-26 05:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
Taiwan could see coldest New Year's Eve in 15 years
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison