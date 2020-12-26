Alexa
MLS scoring king Chris Wondolowski staying with Earthquakes

By  Associated Press
2020/12/26 01:28
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski, Major League Soccer’s career scoring leader, signed one-year contract to remain with the San Jose Earthquakes.

The 37-year-old forward scored a team-high seven goals during the 2020 regular season to extend his career record to 166.

“While the pandemic has caused so much pain throughout the world, it’s also given me an opportunity to reflect on the things I value the most,” Wondolowski said in a statement Friday.

“I was fully committed to making 2020 the final year of my career, but I’ve reconsidered and can’t wait to join my teammates one more time as we look to bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose.”

Wondolowski holds nearly every MLS scoring record. He was drafted by the Earthquakes in 2005 and ranks first in team history in appearances, starts and minutes. In the last 11 seasons, the Californian has been the club’s leading scorer every year but 2018.

“We’re excited to have Wondo fighting on our side in 2021 and for our fans to enjoy the league’s greatest goal scorer for one more season,” general manager Jesse Fioranelli said.

Updated : 2020-12-26 05:15 GMT+08:00

