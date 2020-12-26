Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/12/26 00:56
Dressed as Santa Claus, David Pizarro, talks with a boy from inside a plastic enclosure in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, at a square in th...
Farmworkers throw rocks at police trying to remove them from the Pan-American South Highway as they protest the Agricultural Promotion Law in the Barr...
A street performer dressed as Charlie Chaplin stands still as he works for tips from shoppers along the street "25 de Marco" days before a COVID-19 lo...
Health worker Maria Ramírez is the first to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the General Hospital in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The fir...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador points to a graph showing the percentages of hospital beds available, state by state, during his daily n...
Children receive Christmas presents donated by the volunteer group "Un Juguete, Una Buena Noticia," or One Toy, One Good News, from the back of a pick...
A COVID-19 patient lies in the ICU at the Posta Central Hospital in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on the same day the first shipment of co...
An elderly woman participates in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus in Brazilia, Brazil, Wednesday, De...
Youths wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus exercises at a street gym in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espin...

DECEMBER 19 - 24, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

