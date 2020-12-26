AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Farmworkers throw rocks at police trying to remove them from the Pan-American South Highway as they protest the Agricultural Promotion Law in the Barr... Farmworkers throw rocks at police trying to remove them from the Pan-American South Highway as they protest the Agricultural Promotion Law in the Barrio Chino neighborhood of Peru's Ica province, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Farmworkers are demanding better pay and protesting clauses in a law that exempts them from benefits given to other workers, including annual bonuses and paid vacation. (AP Photo/Luis Campos)