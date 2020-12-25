ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 21 7 South Carolina 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 5 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Jacksonville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 16 Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 17

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8 Wheeling 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 10

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8 Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Kansas City 2 0 0 1 1 2 6 8 Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.