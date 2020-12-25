Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/25 23:00
NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340 6-1-0 5-2-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257 5-3-0 4-2-0 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301 4-2-0 2-6-0 5-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413 0-7-0 1-6-0 0-10-0 1-3-0 0-5-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320 5-2-0 5-2-0 6-4-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361 5-3-0 5-1-0 7-4-0 3-0-0 4-1-0
Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386 2-4-0 2-6-0 3-7-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423 1-6-0 0-7-0 1-10-0 0-3-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264 6-1-0 5-2-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374 5-2-0 5-2-0 6-4-0 4-0-0 2-3-0
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287 4-3-0 5-2-0 6-5-0 3-0-0 3-2-0
Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355 3-4-0 0-6-1 3-7-0 0-3-1 1-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310 5-1-0 8-0-0 10-1-0 3-0-0 4-1-0
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421 2-5-0 5-2-0 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395 2-5-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389 3-4-0 2-5-0 4-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295 3-4-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 4-6-0 3-2-0
Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433 3-4-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 4-6-0 1-3-0
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311 2-5-0 3-4-0 1-2-0 4-7-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 4 9 1 .321 303 361 3-3-1 1-6-0 0-3-1 4-6-0 2-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297 5-2-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 8-2-0 5-0-0
Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321 4-3-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 6-4-0 3-2-0
Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353 2-6-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 2-9-0 1-4-0
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356 2-5-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 3-7-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339 6-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 9-2-0 4-1-0
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318 3-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 6-5-0 2-3-0
Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388 3-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-6-0 3-2-0
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435 1-5-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 4-6-0 1-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339 6-1-0 4-3-0 3-1-0 7-3-0 2-2-0
L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269 5-2-0 4-3-0 1-3-0 8-2-0 2-2-0
Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329 4-3-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 6-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352 1-6-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 3-7-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Friday's Games

Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-26 05:13 GMT+08:00

