Top university managers resign after murder of Malaysian student

By  Central News Agency
2020/12/25 21:50
Chang Jung Christian University 

Chang Jung Christian University  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

The president and deans of general affairs and student affairs at Chang Jung Christian University have resigned following the murder of a female Malaysian student two months ago, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday.

Lee Yung-lung (李泳龍), president of the Tainan university, resigned to take the blame, the MOE said, and Dean of Student Affairs Tu Chia-ling (杜嘉玲) and Dean of General Affairs Yen Yi-wen (顏義文) followed suit.

The moves came after the ministry requested that the university review its campus security measures and those aimed at protecting the safety of students and teachers, and discipline those found responsible for the school's negligence that led to the death of the 24-year-old Malaysian student in late October, according to the MOE.

A Taiwanese man, surnamed Liang (梁), is suspected of abducting the student, surnamed Chung (鍾), at a location close to the university's campus in Tainan's Gueiren District on Oct. 28, before strangling her with a rope.

He then dumped the body in the neighboring city of Kaohsiung the next day.

On Friday, Liang was indicted on several charges including sexual assault and homicide by Kaohsiung prosecutors, who sought the death penalty against the suspect, who was 28 at the time of the murder.

The prosecutors at the Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office also received permission from the court later the same day to continue to detain Liang.

Updated : 2020-12-26 10:25 GMT+08:00

