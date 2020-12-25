Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/25 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 25, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;SSW;10;83%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Increasing clouds;25;19;Winds subsiding;23;16;NE;27;45%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;Hazy sun;11;1;ENE;13;46%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;16;6;Partly sunny;11;5;N;11;50%;29%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;7;3;Spotty showers;8;6;SSW;26;88%;88%;0

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-3;-7;A flurry around;-3;-5;NNE;3;83%;57%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Afternoon snow, cold;2;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-5;ESE;12;85%;73%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with a flurry;-8;-23;Colder with sunshine;-17;-25;ENE;13;67%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;34;25;Partly sunny;34;23;ESE;10;52%;8%;9

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, nice;18;13;Spotty showers;19;14;S;8;74%;70%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;20;15;Partly sunny, breezy;19;13;SW;25;61%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;NW;14;50%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SE;6;80%;75%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;27;15;Hazy sun;27;14;E;12;51%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A little p.m. rain;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;SW;11;60%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy;12;3;Mostly sunny;11;1;NW;15;43%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;5;-7;Partly sunny, mild;5;-7;N;7;37%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;8;2;A little snow;2;-1;NNW;10;79%;78%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;3;-4;Low clouds;1;-1;SSW;13;80%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;19;7;A little p.m. rain;18;7;NW;10;73%;83%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;26;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;18;N;14;76%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;P.M. snow showers;6;0;Periods of sun;3;-5;NW;17;68%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and snow shower;5;0;Mostly cloudy;4;4;SSW;18;82%;75%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;5;A little snow;5;1;ENE;14;91%;81%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Bit of rain, snow;6;1;Plenty of sun;2;-6;NNE;9;70%;2%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with clearing;31;22;Breezy in the p.m.;31;20;E;18;60%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;30;19;Mainly cloudy;30;20;SSW;8;44%;63%;10

Busan, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;8;-2;Partly sunny;9;2;NW;7;53%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Brilliant sunshine;20;10;Sunny and delightful;22;12;NNE;15;50%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;WSW;15;60%;26%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;A shower in spots;29;20;NNW;6;60%;67%;5

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;21;Hazy sunshine;30;22;NNE;13;67%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Brisk and quite cold;-6;-7;Not as cold;2;-2;S;13;52%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;32;22;A t-storm around;31;23;NNE;15;72%;55%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;More sun than clouds;1;-3;A couple of showers;4;3;SSW;16;88%;89%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;NNE;23;71%;4%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Breezy in the p.m.;20;11;S;17;35%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;NNE;19;71%;67%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;22;7;Hazy sun;21;8;WSW;9;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;14;2;Partly sunny, mild;14;1;SW;10;23%;11%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;26;13;Hazy sunshine;26;11;NW;9;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;WSW;7;78%;88%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;7;6;Very windy;8;2;WSW;55;78%;96%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of clouds;13;2;Periods of rain;3;-5;WSW;10;72%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;18;13;Breezy;15;11;E;32;61%;0%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;22;17;Low clouds;23;19;SSE;7;70%;77%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;27;16;A morning t-storm;27;16;ENE;9;72%;73%;7

Havana, Cuba;Breezy and cooler;21;11;More clouds than sun;20;10;NNE;18;67%;44%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;1;-4;Mainly cloudy;-3;-4;ESE;12;79%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Humid with some sun;32;24;Sunny intervals;33;24;S;6;66%;55%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;23;16;Sunshine and nice;23;18;ENE;13;65%;27%;4

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;28;22;Spotty showers;27;22;ENE;29;64%;72%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;26;15;Hazy sun;28;14;ENE;8;56%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;18;5;Hazy sun;19;6;NE;5;47%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;15;11;Partly sunny, mild;16;11;SSW;17;66%;18%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;Downpours;31;25;SW;11;75%;79%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;High clouds;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;WSW;11;65%;66%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;27;15;A t-storm around;27;16;NNW;11;62%;64%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;6;-5;A couple of showers;6;-9;N;8;51%;88%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Very windy;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;NW;11;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;19;3;Hazy sun;19;3;SSE;6;49%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Sunny;33;18;NNW;21;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A touch of rain;6;-2;Colder;0;-3;W;10;80%;33%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NNE;10;66%;84%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Hazy sunshine;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;SW;9;69%;69%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;25;11;Hazy sun;23;11;NNE;9;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;5;76%;81%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;16;5;Afternoon showers;15;4;E;17;67%;99%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sunshine;32;24;Hazy sun;33;24;SW;9;71%;4%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;23;19;Some sun, pleasant;24;19;SSE;12;71%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;14;4;Partly sunny;12;4;NE;15;58%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;4;1;Very windy, a shower;10;8;SW;43;85%;85%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;19;12;SE;8;57%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;31;25;Sun and clouds, nice;31;25;SW;10;67%;40%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;9;-3;Mostly sunny;8;-1;ENE;4;64%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;ENE;15;76%;77%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A downpour;31;24;A heavy thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;9;85%;78%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning shower;30;25;E;10;74%;86%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;21;11;Sunny and warmer;26;20;NW;11;46%;8%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;9;Mostly sunny;24;8;W;8;30%;4%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;16;7;Partly sunny, cool;18;11;NNW;15;53%;20%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;2;-5;A few flurries;-2;-4;WNW;17;86%;74%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;24;ENE;26;57%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;ENE;22;62%;5%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain tapering off;11;-3;A little a.m. snow;-2;-8;WNW;11;68%;55%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;1;0;Low clouds;-1;-5;WSW;13;86%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;34;23;Hazy sun;32;23;NNE;9;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;NNE;20;47%;26%;10

New York, United States;Rain this morning;14;-4;Breezy, much colder;0;-3;W;30;45%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;7;Sunny;17;8;E;10;62%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snowy this morning;-19;-38;Sunny, but very cold;-34;-42;NE;8;76%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;11;2;Mostly sunny;10;3;ESE;8;54%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;-1;-6;A little snow;0;0;SE;5;91%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;-6;Colder;-5;-10;WNW;22;63%;90%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;NE;13;81%;85%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;23;A shower and t-storm;31;23;NW;15;69%;84%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;30;25;Showers around;30;25;ENE;9;79%;83%;6

Paris, France;Rain/snow showers;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;4;1;SW;12;73%;64%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;40;21;Cooler;32;15;SE;27;39%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;32;25;Humid;33;25;SSW;9;65%;40%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;17;69%;77%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;31;20;A shower and t-storm;31;20;SE;8;61%;86%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;2;-4;Mainly cloudy;-1;-5;SSW;12;66%;9%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;0;-8;Mostly sunny;4;-4;SSE;6;34%;61%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;18;11;Afternoon showers;15;11;N;12;79%;91%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Some brightening;18;8;Sunny;20;6;E;10;74%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;E;16;61%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;4;-3;A morning flurry;0;-2;N;16;66%;63%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;2;0;Rain/snow showers;1;-2;SW;10;89%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of rain;26;22;An afternoon shower;28;23;NW;12;73%;88%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;21;6;Hazy sunshine;17;6;NE;11;18%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;14;3;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;1;N;7;78%;71%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;1;-6;A morning flurry;-5;-12;NW;11;78%;53%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;15;10;Clouds and sun;15;6;N;11;78%;34%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;25;16;A shower and t-storm;24;18;ENE;15;77%;77%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;29;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;SE;11;74%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;NNW;11;57%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;24;5;Mostly sunny;23;5;E;9;32%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hot with hazy sun;36;13;Hazy sunshine;33;12;SSW;12;28%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;29;22;Sunshine, a shower;29;21;NNW;10;75%;84%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;1;Mostly sunny;12;1;ENE;6;59%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;6;5;A little a.m. rain;10;5;S;16;75%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;4;-3;Clouds and sun;7;1;E;7;59%;30%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;11;5;Rain and drizzle;13;8;ESE;20;64%;90%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;10;77%;66%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy, mild;11;3;Rain, snow;9;3;ENE;7;88%;81%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;ENE;10;69%;9%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;0;-4;A snow shower;1;1;S;8;80%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;21;16;A t-storm in spots;23;19;NNE;22;64%;73%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;20;16;Partly sunny, warmer;24;18;SSE;11;75%;9%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;-2;-6;S;10;69%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;12;3;Rain and drizzle;5;-2;W;8;100%;79%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Abundant sunshine;6;-3;Partly sunny;6;-1;N;4;59%;5%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy;6;-5;Sunny, not as cold;6;0;SE;8;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;E;11;43%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Showers;19;11;Rain at times;16;9;E;8;76%;93%;0

Tokyo, Japan;Partial sunshine;12;1;Sunshine;11;3;N;9;44%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;0;-4;Breezy with flurries;-1;-4;WSW;31;77%;52%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;20;12;High clouds;19;11;NNW;12;53%;64%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;20;9;Clearing and cooler;12;8;W;20;67%;29%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-18;-27;Sunny and cold;-14;-27;NNW;13;82%;36%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;7;5;Rain;6;3;SE;10;75%;89%;0

Vienna, Austria;Snow showers, cooler;5;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-6;W;15;61%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny, warm;28;21;ENE;5;55%;29%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;2;-5;A few flurries;-2;-6;W;17;85%;62%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;SW;20;83%;28%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds breaking;20;15;Morning showers;16;11;S;32;74%;89%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and very warm;35;22;A morning shower;34;23;WSW;6;49%;43%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and chilly;-2;-9;Chilly with sunshine;-2;-7;NE;3;43%;2%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-25 23:02 GMT+08:00

