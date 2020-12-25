Alexa
The Latest: 2 Manchester City players positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/25 19:39
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Manchester City players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team said two staff members also tested positive and that all four are self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government protocols.

Gabriel Jesus has been slowed by injuries and has just four goals this season in all competitions. The Brazil forward scored 23 goals in 53 games last season.

England defender Walker is in his fourth season with City.

The club said it wished all four “a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

