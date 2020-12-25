Alexa
Taiwan lowers age of majority to 18

Change will be implemented from 2023

  1009
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/25 19:38
The Legislative Yuan approves lowering the age of majority, but only in 2023 

The Legislative Yuan approves lowering the age of majority, but only in 2023  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Friday (Dec. 25) approved a government proposal to lower the age of majority from 20 to 18, but the change will only take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

For years, activists have been demanding the amendment of the Civil Code in order to bring the country in line with a wide range of other nations. Not only Western countries, but Japan also fixed the legal age at 18 in 2018.

Legislators from both ruling camp and opposition, the Cabinet and the Judicial Yuan all agreed to merge proposals on Nov. 25, and one month later, the Legislative Yuan officially passed the document’s third reading, CNA reported.

The minimum age to get married stayed the same at 18 for men, but was raised from 16 to 18 for women, doing away with a form of unequal treatment.

The lowering of the age of majority also means that once reaching the age of 18, young people will be able to apply for a smartphone account and a credit card, open a bank account, sign a rental contract, buy sports lottery tickets, or even serve as a company board member.

Other laws, including those involving taxation, will be amended to change age limits to more general terms referring to the age of majority, CNA reported.
age of majority
Legislative Yuan
Civil Code
Civil Law

Updated : 2020-12-25 23:01 GMT+08:00

