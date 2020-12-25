Taiwan's Tzu Chi donates COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia, Honduras, Bolivia

Hualien-based Tzu Chi University has recently donated 95,000 rapid COVID-19 antibody test kits that it co-developed with Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital and Academia Sinica to Indonesia, Honduras and Bolivia.

Some 30,000 kits were donated to Indonesia in September, 25,000 went to Honduras in November, and 40,000 were shipped to Bolivia in December and arrived in the country's largest city, Santa Cruz, on Thursday, the university said in a statement that day.

Tzu Chi University said it also has plans to send some 35,000 test kits to the Dominican Republic.

According to the school, the test kit can deliver results for both IgM and IgG antibodies in just 10 minutes, which are sometimes used to differentiate between active and past infections.

IgM antibodies are known to appear early in the infection before they turn into IgG, which can be found starting two weeks after infection occurs.

The COVID-19 kit has been approved by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control for production, the university said.

The Tzu Chi institution and hospital were both established by the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, a Taiwanese international humanitarian and non-governmental organization established in 1966. (By Chang Chi and Ko Lin)